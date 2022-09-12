Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Shares of Evans Bancorp stock opened at $38.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.94. Evans Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.53 and a 1-year high of $44.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.06.

Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $22.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.79 million. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 13.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that Evans Bancorp will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

