Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EB. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Eventbrite from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Eventbrite in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Eventbrite to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Eventbrite in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a sector weight rating for the company.

Eventbrite stock opened at $7.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $756.08 million, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Eventbrite has a one year low of $6.72 and a one year high of $22.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average of $11.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EB. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 18,765.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the second quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 12.6% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

