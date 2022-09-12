Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Ever-Glory International Group Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ EVK opened at $1.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.36. Ever-Glory International Group has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $3.58. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.12 and a beta of -0.38.

About Ever-Glory International Group

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

