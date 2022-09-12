Everest Trading Up 2.6% Over Last 7 Days (ID)

Everest (ID) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One Everest coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0712 or 0.00000318 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Everest has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. Everest has a total market capitalization of $8.31 million and $42,744.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004461 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004460 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.26 or 0.00741560 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00014444 BTC.

Everest Profile

Everest launched on December 11th, 2018. Everest’s official website is www.everest.org. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everest using one of the exchanges listed above.

