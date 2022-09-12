Everex 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4,264.00 (EVX)

Everex (EVX) traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Everex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Everex has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar. Everex has a market capitalization of $241,431.80 and approximately $4,264.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Everex Profile

EVX is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everex’s official website is www.everex.io.

Buying and Selling Everex

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. Telegram | Facebook | YouTube | LinkedIn “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

