Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) PT Raised to GBX 3,250 at Credit Suisse Group

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 2,890 ($34.92) to GBX 3,250 ($39.27) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Experian from GBX 3,750 ($45.31) to GBX 3,300 ($39.87) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Experian from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 2,918 ($35.26) in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Experian from GBX 3,800 ($45.92) to GBX 3,250 ($39.27) in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Experian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Experian from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3,113.83.

Experian Stock Up 2.6 %

OTCMKTS:EXPGY opened at $31.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.91. Experian has a 1-year low of $27.58 and a 1-year high of $49.97.

Experian Increases Dividend

Experian Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This is an increase from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.15. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

Further Reading

