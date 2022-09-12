extraDNA Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (XDNA)

extraDNA (XDNA) traded 41% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. During the last week, extraDNA has traded 33.1% lower against the dollar. One extraDNA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. extraDNA has a market cap of $24,612.31 and $12,091.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.
- Decred (DCR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00130036 BTC.
- Compound (COMP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.79 or 0.00244671 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004541 BTC.
- Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005215 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.
- Safe (SAFE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00036496 BTC.
- EverGrow (EGC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000537 BTC.
- Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001481 BTC.
extraDNA Profile
extraDNA (CRYPTO:XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,020,231 coins. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org. The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity.
extraDNA Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade extraDNA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase extraDNA using one of the exchanges listed above.
