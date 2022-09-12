extraDNA Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (XDNA)

extraDNA (XDNA) traded 41% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. During the last week, extraDNA has traded 33.1% lower against the dollar. One extraDNA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. extraDNA has a market cap of $24,612.31 and $12,091.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00130036 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.79 or 0.00244671 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005215 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00036496 BTC.

EverGrow (EGC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001481 BTC.

extraDNA Profile

extraDNA (CRYPTO:XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,020,231 coins. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org. The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity.

extraDNA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade extraDNA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase extraDNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

