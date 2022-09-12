F G. Hammond Sells 4,262 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Stock

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) VP F G. Hammond sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $901,711.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,611.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $221.41 on Monday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.29 and a 1 year high of $229.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.04, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.15.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $238.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.17 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZPN has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Aspen Technology to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Aspen Technology by 956.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Aspen Technology by 37.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 20.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It serves bulk chemicals, consumer packaged goods, downstream, food and beverage, metals and mining, midstream and LNG, pharmaceuticals, polymers, pulp and paper, specialty chemicals, transportation, upstream, and water and wastewater industries; power generation, transmission, and distribution industries; and engineering, procurement, and construction industries.

