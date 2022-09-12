FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Receives $421.75 Average PT from Brokerages

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $421.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $507.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 2,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.15, for a total value of $1,006,037.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,233.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.62, for a total value of $390,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,336.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 2,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.15, for a total value of $1,006,037.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,233.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,907 shares of company stock worth $3,554,827 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 1.0 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,489,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth $317,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,038,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $453.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $424.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $408.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $345.92 and a 12-month high of $495.39. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.49, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.24% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $488.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.94%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

