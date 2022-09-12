FansTime (FTI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $193,098.77

FansTime (FTI) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 12th. Over the last seven days, FansTime has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One FansTime coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. FansTime has a market capitalization of $193,098.77 and approximately $1.73 million worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FansTime alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004477 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004476 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.04 or 0.00743179 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00014244 BTC.

FansTime Coin Profile

FansTime was first traded on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here. FansTime’s official website is www.fanstime.org/english.html.

Buying and Selling FansTime

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FansTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FansTime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.