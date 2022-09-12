FastSwap Price Down 7.2% This Week (FAST)

FastSwap (FAST) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. FastSwap has a total market cap of $138.76 and $38,834.00 worth of FastSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FastSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, FastSwap has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004499 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004498 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.17 or 0.00747471 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00014394 BTC.

FastSwap Coin Profile

FastSwap was first traded on July 20th, 2021. FastSwap’s total supply is 714,370 coins and its circulating supply is 151,720 coins. FastSwap’s official Twitter account is @fastswapdex. FastSwap’s official website is fastswap.finance/#.

FastSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FastSwap is a decentralized protocol for automated liquidity provision on Ethereum and BSC. A community driven project to build real DeFi products. FastSwap is a Dex for erc20/Bep20 tokenTelegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FastSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FastSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FastSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

