Fear Price Tops $0.16 (FEAR)

Fear (FEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 12th. Fear has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $1.84 million worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fear has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar. One Fear coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000716 BTC on major exchanges.

Fear Profile

Fear’s genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fear is www.fearnft.games.

Fear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fear using one of the exchanges listed above.

