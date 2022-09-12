FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

FedNat Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ FNHC opened at $0.34 on Friday. FedNat has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $2.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $6.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.33.

Get FedNat alerts:

Institutional Trading of FedNat

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in FedNat by 17.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 691,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 103,209 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in FedNat by 50.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 67,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 22,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in FedNat during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

FedNat Company Profile

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FedNat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedNat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.