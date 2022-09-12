FEG Token (FEG) Tops One Day Volume of $148,872.00

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 12th. One FEG Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FEG Token has a total market cap of $16.47 million and approximately $148,872.00 worth of FEG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FEG Token has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004467 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004466 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00035711 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004466 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,330.23 or 0.99726586 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00035627 BTC.

FEG Token Coin Profile

FEG Token (CRYPTO:FEG) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2021. The Reddit community for FEG Token is https://reddit.com/r/FegToken_Official. FEG Token’s official website is fegtoken.com. FEG Token’s official Twitter account is @FEGtoken.

FEG Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The main idea behind FEG is to provide a decentralized transaction network which operates on the Ethereum blockchain. The path forward for FEG is determined by market fluctuations, but the model it runs on begs FEG to succeed.FEG is a fully decentralized deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 100 Quadrillion. On each transaction, a tax of 1% will be distributed to the holders and a further 1% will be burnt, hence incentivizing holders to hodl and decreasing the supply overtime. As the supply decreases, the scarcity of the token increases. This inversely-proportional relationship constitutes a supply and demand model. Furthermore, there is no limit as to how many tokens can be burnt.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FEG Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FEG Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FEG Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

