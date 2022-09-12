Fetch.ai Price Hits $0.0978 (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for $0.0978 or 0.00000437 BTC on major exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $72.93 million and $9.84 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00097329 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00072101 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00031998 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00007816 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000273 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00009008 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2019. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

