FibSWAP DEx (FIBO) Price Tops $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

FibSWAP DEx (FIBO) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 12th. One FibSWAP DEx coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FibSWAP DEx has a market cap of $2.46 million and approximately $9,807.00 worth of FibSWAP DEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FibSWAP DEx has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004485 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004483 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002295 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.16 or 0.00745643 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00014414 BTC.
FibSWAP DEx Profile
FibSWAP DEx’s total supply is 9,239,340,704 coins and its circulating supply is 4,368,778,339 coins. FibSWAP DEx’s official Twitter account is @FibSwap.
Buying and Selling FibSWAP DEx
