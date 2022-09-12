Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) CFO Sells $7,205,600.00 in Stock

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,853,031.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $91.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.78. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $127.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.38.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 136.23%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 81,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,161,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 22,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.33.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

