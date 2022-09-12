Financial Survey: Compass (NYSE:COMP) vs. Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC)

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) and Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.0% of Compass shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.9% of Grow Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Compass and Grow Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass 0 3 6 0 2.67 Grow Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Compass currently has a consensus target price of $8.96, suggesting a potential upside of 180.08%. Given Compass’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Compass is more favorable than Grow Capital.

Compass has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grow Capital has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Compass and Grow Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass $6.42 billion 0.22 -$494.10 million ($1.37) -2.34 Grow Capital $2.37 million 0.05 -$2.35 million N/A N/A

Grow Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Compass.

Profitability

This table compares Compass and Grow Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass -8.32% -63.84% -30.54% Grow Capital N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Compass beats Grow Capital on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Compass

Compass, Inc. provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anywhere as well as designs consumer-grade interfaces, an automated workflows for agent-client interactions. The company was formerly known as Urban Compass, Inc. and changed its name to Compass, Inc. in January 2021.Compass, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Grow Capital

Grow Capital, Inc. operates in the financial technology sector. It provides software, technology, and services to financial services firms and advisors. The company's software suite delivers customized back office compliance, multi-pay commission processing, and new client application submission system, as well as digital engagement marketing services centric to financial services. It also provides software customization, licensing, and subscription service contracts, as well as ongoing customization and maintenance services; and ad hoc services, including web hosting, website development, and other complementary professional services. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

