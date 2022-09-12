FintruX Network Hits Market Capitalization of $546,491.79 (FTX)

FintruX Network (FTX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One FintruX Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, FintruX Network has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. FintruX Network has a market cap of $546,491.79 and $352.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004460 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,417.65 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004524 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004457 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015013 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00051048 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $106.75 or 0.00476132 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005301 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00063424 BTC.

About FintruX Network

FintruX Network (FTX) is a coin. Its launch date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here. FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com. The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

