FIO Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $6.92 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last week, FIO Protocol has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0479 or 0.00000214 BTC on major exchanges. FIO Protocol has a market capitalization of $29.25 million and $6.92 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00007375 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00018989 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00011944 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000688 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00012599 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 21,229.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO Protocol (FIO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 812,060,354 coins and its circulating supply is 610,976,395 coins. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors.FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses.FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. The FIO Protocol runs on its own dPoS blockchain – the FIO Chain. As the internal economic driver, the FIO Token is utilized to pay for all fees necessary to write data to the chain.While the FIO Token is necessary to utilize the FIO Protocol – users do not need to directly obtain the token, as the FIO Protocol is designed for the ability to accept indirect payments. Users can potentially pay for their FIO Protocol usage through intermediaries, including through the Foundation itself, and through using various other popular cryptocurrencies.FIO-enabled products may also choose to pay in part, or in whole, the cost of a FIO Address registration/renewal. Please check with your provider for specifics on their implementation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

