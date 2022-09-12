FirmaChain (FCT,FCT2) Price Reaches $0.0649

FirmaChain (FCT,FCT2) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. One FirmaChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0649 or 0.00000291 BTC on popular exchanges. FirmaChain has a market cap of $33.95 million and approximately $32.99 million worth of FirmaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FirmaChain has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.06 or 0.00746071 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00014694 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00019098 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000288 BTC.

FirmaChain Coin Profile

FirmaChain was first traded on October 5th, 2015. FirmaChain’s total supply is 658,435,195 coins and its circulating supply is 523,325,534 coins. FirmaChain’s official Twitter account is @FactomProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. FirmaChain’s official website is firmachain.org/#. The official message board for FirmaChain is medium.com/firmachain.

Buying and Selling FirmaChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

