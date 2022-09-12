Firo (FIRO) Trading 30.3% Higher Over Last Week

Firo (FIRO) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. During the last seven days, Firo has traded 30.3% higher against the US dollar. Firo has a total market capitalization of $35.48 million and $7.57 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Firo coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.09 or 0.00013817 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Firo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,349.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,745.76 or 0.07811239 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00173247 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00022296 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.82 or 0.00276618 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.34 or 0.00717446 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.39 or 0.00587886 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000935 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Firo

Firo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MTP hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 12,427,855 coins and its circulating supply is 11,489,919 coins. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Firo is firo.org. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Firo

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from Zcoin (full info here), Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns. Firo uses a PoW-Chainlock hybrid consensus model whereby quorums are formed by several hundred masternodes deterministically selected (LLMQ) that perform a verifiable network-wide measurement/vote of the “first-seen” rule and locks in the block that is first-seen. Blocks are final with a single confirmation as no reorganizations are allowed past this point. This also mitigates 51% mining attacks as more than half the masternode network would need to be compromised to disable Chainlocks before a 51% attack can be mounted. Firo's mining algorithm is MTP which relies on memory hardness to make it resistant to ASICs. It is moving to FiroPOW, a ProgPOW variant that is designed explicitly for GPU mining and is even more resistant to ASICs and FPGAs to encourage fair distribution of its coin. Telegram | Facebook | Youtube | BitcoinTalk | Github | Reddit “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Firo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Firo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Firo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.