First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of First Horizon to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.83.

NYSE FHN opened at $23.24 on Friday. First Horizon has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $24.24. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Horizon will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 74.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 70,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 29,976 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 38.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,117,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,427,000 after purchasing an additional 307,890 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 168.8% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 271,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 170,615 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 316.5% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 276,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 209,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon during the second quarter worth $238,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

