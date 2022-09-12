First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of First Horizon to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.83.

First Horizon Price Performance

NYSE FHN opened at $23.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Horizon has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $24.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.62.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Horizon will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in First Horizon by 74.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 70,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 29,976 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in First Horizon by 38.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,117,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,427,000 after buying an additional 307,890 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in First Horizon by 168.8% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 271,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,939,000 after buying an additional 170,615 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in First Horizon by 316.5% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 276,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,035,000 after buying an additional 209,776 shares during the period. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon during the second quarter worth $238,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

