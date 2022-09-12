First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

First Savings Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of FSFG stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $163.09 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.10. First Savings Financial Group has a one year low of $22.65 and a one year high of $29.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $25.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.80 million. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 10.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Savings Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,152,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 190,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 66,173 shares during the last quarter. 26.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

