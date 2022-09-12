First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Susquehanna Bancshares from $120.00 to $175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on First Solar from $119.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on First Solar from $141.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised First Solar from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised First Solar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on First Solar from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.74.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $135.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.25. First Solar has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $139.91. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.17, a P/E/G ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.45 million. First Solar had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.21%. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Solar will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Patrick James Buehler bought 489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $102.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,926.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,345.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,073 shares of company stock worth $4,083,386 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in First Solar by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 374 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in First Solar by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in First Solar by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 580 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 67.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Solar

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.