FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,839,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,438,236 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 7.68% of FirstEnergy worth $2,010,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FE. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $427,256,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,128,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,050 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,864,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $819,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220,337 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,236,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,798,218,000 after buying an additional 2,215,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,874,000 after buying an additional 2,095,290 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

FE opened at $41.51 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.44.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 15.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.41%.

FirstEnergy Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.