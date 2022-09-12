Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Price Performance

Shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.52.

Get Firsthand Technology Value Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Firsthand Technology Value Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Firsthand Technology Value Fund by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Firsthand Technology Value Fund

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.