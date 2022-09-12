Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Sells $270,267.90 in Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $270,267.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,360,407.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Barry Zwarenstein also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 15th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.32, for a total transaction of $1,163,200.00.
- On Wednesday, July 20th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $1,000,700.00.
Five9 Trading Up 3.3 %
NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $91.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.39. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.52 and a 12 month high of $176.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.50 and a beta of 0.63.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Five9 by 1,247.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Five9 by 1,142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently commented on FIVN. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Five9 from $166.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.16.
About Five9
Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Five9 (FIVN)
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
- Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.