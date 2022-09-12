Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Purchased by Connacht Asset Management LP

Connacht Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,993 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP’s holdings in Five9 were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Five9 in the first quarter worth approximately $397,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Five9 by 254.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,449,000 after buying an additional 54,918 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Five9 by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in Five9 by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 153,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,904,000 after purchasing an additional 13,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Five9 by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 4,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.63, for a total value of $395,626.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 120,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,822,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Five9 news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 4,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.63, for a total transaction of $395,626.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 120,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,822,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $1,000,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,862,800.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,555 shares of company stock worth $4,642,927. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $91.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.50 and a beta of 0.63. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.52 and a fifty-two week high of $176.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.95 and its 200 day moving average is $101.39.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $189.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.08 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Five9 from $166.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Five9 from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.16.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

