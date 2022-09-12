Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Price Performance

FSI opened at $1.87 on Friday. Flexible Solutions International has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $4.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $23.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.55 million. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 9.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.