Flux (FLX) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $748,366.70

Flux (FLX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Flux coin can currently be bought for $0.0499 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular exchanges. Flux has a market cap of $748,366.70 and $410,739.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Flux has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.10 or 0.00295302 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00117865 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00076348 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002700 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000504 BTC.

About Flux

Flux (FLX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork. The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Flux’s official website is datamine.network.

Buying and Selling Flux

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flux using one of the exchanges listed above.

