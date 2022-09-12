FOAM (FOAM) Achieves Market Cap of $9.13 Million

FOAM (FOAM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One FOAM coin can now be purchased for $0.0288 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FOAM has a market capitalization of $9.13 million and approximately $135.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FOAM has traded up 5.1% against the dollar.
FOAM Coin Profile
FOAM launched on July 7th, 2019. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,571,950 coins. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FOAM is foam.space. The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space.
FOAM Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.
