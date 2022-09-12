FortKnoxster Price Up 83.6% Over Last Week (FKX)

FortKnoxster (FKX) traded 35.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 11th. FortKnoxster has a total market capitalization of $6.29 million and $237,010.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FortKnoxster has traded 83.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FortKnoxster coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0420 or 0.00000193 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FortKnoxster Coin Profile

FKX is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official message board for FortKnoxster is medium.com/fortknoxster. The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster. FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster. The official website for FortKnoxster is fortknoxster.com.

FortKnoxster Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users.All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FortKnoxster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FortKnoxster should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FortKnoxster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

