Fortress Lending (FTS) Price Down 60.3% Over Last Week

Fortress Lending (FTS) traded down 24.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One Fortress Lending coin can now be purchased for $0.0210 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fortress Lending has a market cap of $109,287.79 and $41,307.00 worth of Fortress Lending was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fortress Lending has traded down 60.3% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004500 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004500 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002271 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.09 or 0.00747367 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00014419 BTC.
Fortress Lending Coin Profile
Fortress Lending’s official Twitter account is @Jetfuelfinance.
Fortress Lending Coin Trading
