ForTube (FOR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $10.91 Million

ForTube (FOR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 12th. ForTube has a total market capitalization of $13.23 million and $10.91 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ForTube has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar. One ForTube coin can now be bought for about $0.0207 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004480 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004480 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00035736 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004146 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004479 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,272.03 or 0.99769370 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00035888 BTC.

About ForTube

ForTube (FOR) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. ForTube’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol. ForTube’s official website is for.tube/home.

ForTube Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally.”

