Frax Price Reaches $0.99 on Exchanges (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Frax has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and approximately $8.56 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Frax has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Frax coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00004438 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004461 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004460 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.26 or 0.00741560 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00014444 BTC.

About Frax

Frax’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,468,020,528 coins. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frax

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

