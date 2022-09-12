Freicoin Achieves Market Cap of $281,232.96 (FRC)

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 50.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Over the last seven days, Freicoin has traded down 16.2% against the dollar. One Freicoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Freicoin has a market cap of $281,232.96 and $1.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,231.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,690.60 or 0.07604682 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00170896 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00022734 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.04 or 0.00274581 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $162.93 or 0.00732912 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.59 or 0.00573928 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000933 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Freicoin Profile

FRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,502,113 coins. Freicoin’s official website is freico.in. The Reddit community for Freicoin is https://reddit.com/r/freicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Freicoin is freicoinalliance.com. Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Freicoin

According to CryptoCompare, “FireRoosterCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm. The coin was made for the Chinese community and its name is based in the Chinese culture, in which Fire Roosters are Hardworking, resourceful, courageous and talented. “

