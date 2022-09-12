Frenchie Network Trading Down 2.6% This Week (FREN)

Frenchie Network (FREN) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last seven days, Frenchie Network has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Frenchie Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Frenchie Network has a market cap of $117,152.00 and approximately $8,835.00 worth of Frenchie Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004500 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004500 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002271 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.09 or 0.00747367 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00014419 BTC.
Frenchie Network Profile
Frenchie Network’s official Twitter account is @FrenchieToken.
Frenchie Network Coin Trading
