Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.
Fresh Del Monte Produce Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of FDP opened at $25.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 0.56. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is 77.92%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 235.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.
Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile
Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fresh Del Monte Produce (FDP)
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
- Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.