Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Friedman Industries Price Performance

Shares of FRD opened at $9.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.79. Friedman Industries has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $14.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.05.

Get Friedman Industries alerts:

Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $75.09 million for the quarter.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.