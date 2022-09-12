FTX Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.79 Billion (FTT)

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 12th. Over the last week, FTX Token has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. FTX Token has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion and $136.76 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FTX Token coin can currently be bought for $28.25 or 0.00126670 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004484 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004483 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.18 or 0.00745030 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00014284 BTC.

About FTX Token

FTX Token’s genesis date was April 21st, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 329,958,077 coins and its circulating supply is 134,088,740 coins. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com.

FTX Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users.FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

