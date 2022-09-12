Function X Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.21 Million (FX)

Function X (FX) traded 53.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Function X has a market cap of $158.36 million and approximately $7.21 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Function X has traded 45.4% higher against the US dollar. One Function X coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001752 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004520 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004518 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002250 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.23 or 0.00751186 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00013421 BTC.
Function X Profile
Function X’s launch date was November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx.
Function X Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.