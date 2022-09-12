Furucombo One Day Volume Reaches $103,292.00 (COMBO)

Furucombo (COMBO) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last week, Furucombo has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Furucombo coin can now be purchased for $0.0247 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges. Furucombo has a market capitalization of $877,275.46 and approximately $103,292.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004520 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004519 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00035937 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004103 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004517 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,125.19 or 0.99978300 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00036529 BTC.

Furucombo Coin Profile

Furucombo is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,558,325 coins. Furucombo’s official website is furucombo.app. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo.

Buying and Selling Furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out.”

