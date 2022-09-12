Fusion (FSN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $566,837.00

Fusion (FSN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 11th. During the last week, Fusion has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One Fusion coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000935 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fusion has a total market cap of $14.70 million and $566,837.00 worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004617 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00035225 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004609 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,653.60 or 0.99945652 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00036602 BTC.

About Fusion

FSN is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 70,354,039 coins and its circulating supply is 72,609,878 coins. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fusion is fusion.org. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol.

Buying and Selling Fusion

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network.The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders.Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

