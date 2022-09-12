FUZE Token (FUZE) Price Tops $14.95

FUZE Token (FUZE) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 12th. One FUZE Token coin can currently be purchased for about $14.95 or 0.00067241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FUZE Token has a total market cap of $11,206.31 and approximately $30,784.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FUZE Token has traded 29% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004497 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004496 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002239 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.19 or 0.00747310 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00019114 BTC.
About FUZE Token
FUZE Token’s total supply is 749 coins. FUZE Token’s official message board is medium.com/@fuzetoken. The official website for FUZE Token is fuzetoken.net. The Reddit community for FUZE Token is https://reddit.com/r/FUZE_Token. FUZE Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenFuze and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling FUZE Token
