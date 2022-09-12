FUZE Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $11,042.43 (FUZE)

FUZE Token (FUZE) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One FUZE Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $14.73 or 0.00067885 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FUZE Token has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. FUZE Token has a total market capitalization of $11,042.43 and $30,482.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002332 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.04 or 0.00774173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00015081 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00019632 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000295 BTC.
FUZE Token Coin Profile
FUZE Token’s total supply is 749 coins. The official website for FUZE Token is fuzetoken.net. FUZE Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenFuze and its Facebook page is accessible here. FUZE Token’s official message board is medium.com/@fuzetoken. The Reddit community for FUZE Token is https://reddit.com/r/FUZE_Token.
Buying and Selling FUZE Token
