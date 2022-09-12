Gains Associates (GAINS) Trading Down 10.8% This Week

Gains Associates (GAINS) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. Gains Associates has a market cap of $3.84 million and approximately $91,355.00 worth of Gains Associates was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gains Associates coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000507 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gains Associates has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gains Associates alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004489 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,284.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004530 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00051543 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00013488 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00065697 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005380 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004487 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00073555 BTC.

Gains Associates Coin Profile

Gains Associates (CRYPTO:GAINS) is a coin. It launched on April 3rd, 2021. Gains Associates’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,000,000 coins. Gains Associates’ official Twitter account is @GainsAssociates.

Gains Associates Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gains is a decentralized VC. Holding a certain amount of GAINS will give users access to tiered investment groups in which exclusive deals for private sales are offered. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gains Associates directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gains Associates should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gains Associates using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gains Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gains Associates and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.