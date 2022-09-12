GAMB (GMB) One Day Trading Volume Hits $43,414.00

GAMB (GMB) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last seven days, GAMB has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. GAMB has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and $43,414.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GAMB coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GAMB alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004466 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,393.01 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004527 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00013845 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00050941 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.31 or 0.00474720 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005293 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00063340 BTC.

GAMB Coin Profile

GAMB (GMB) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject. The official website for GAMB is gamb.io. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject.

Buying and Selling GAMB

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GAMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.