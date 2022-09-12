GameCredits Price Reaches $0.0139 on Exchanges (GAME)

GameCredits (GAME) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Over the last seven days, GameCredits has traded down 8% against the dollar. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $2.51 million and approximately $26,496.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GameCredits coin can currently be bought for about $0.0139 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000286 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00022267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.44 or 0.00274060 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000928 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001194 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002327 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00031643 BTC.

About GameCredits

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,809,670 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here. GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org.

GameCredits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.